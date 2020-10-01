To the editor — I would like to endorse Bronson Faul for Yakima County Superior Court judge. I have known Faul both professionally and personally for many years. He is an intelligent lawyer and family man. If he is elected, I know Faul will be a fair and impartial judge. He has a proven track record in our Valley of being someone who supports the rule of law. I know he will be fair to all those who appear before his court.
Bronson Faul will be a benefit to taxpayers of this county and to those who are in need of justice. Please join me in making Yakima County a better place and electing Bronson Faul.
BILL SPLAWN
Yakima