To the editor — Elisabeth Tutsch is, for the first time, running for Superior Court judge. Here are things you need to know about her.
She donated to liberal Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee's reelection campaign, who appointed her to her current position. She also donated to liberal Democrat Attorney General Bob Ferguson's reelection campaign.
In addition, Tutsch gave money to Alliance for Gun Responsibility, an anti-Second Amendment gun-control organization.
Don't let Seattle politics ruin Yakima. Vote for her opponent, Bronson Faul. He is a sitting municipal court judge and former city and county prosecutor.
WAYNE YARDLEY
Edmonds