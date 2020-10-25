To the editor — Here's what Bill Pickett, a Yakima attorney and recent president of the Washington State Bar Association, thinks about the recent local bar association ratings of judicial candidates.
"It's utterly useless,” he told the Yakima Herald-Republic. "You are asking people in an adversarial position to rule on their qualifications."
I agree. There are many more defense lawyers than there are prosecutors. And there are many more liberal lawyers than conservative ones. Which is why, in my opinion, liberal defense lawyers always seem to do better in legal polls than do conservative prosecutors.
All of this is why I think Elisabeth Tutsch, who was appointed to her position by Gov. Jay Inslee, polled higher than Bronson Faul in the recent local survey. And why I'll be voting for Bronson Faul.
ROB LANDIS
Yakima