To the editor — Voters in Yakima County have an opportunity to elect an outstanding judge for Superior Court judge, Position 2, Bronson Faul. He is an experienced county prosecutor, fair and honest.
I have known Faul and his family for many years. He is a man of integrity and honesty. I know he will be fair and enforce the law.
As a former 20-year Longview councilman and past mayor, I know the importance of electing quality people. Please exercise your right to vote and elect Bronson Faul for Superior Court judge, Position 2.
DON JENSEN
Longview