To the editor — Law enforcement voices need to be heard in elections. Every day we are dealing with some of the worst crimes in our communities. We see domestic violence incidents, gang violence, drug-related crimes, homicides, and a lot of repeat offenders taking advantage of our most vulnerable populations. We need a judge who is committed to protecting the victims of these crimes and not releasing violent and career criminals right back into our neighborhoods.
Bronson Faul has spent his career doing just that. He is an award-winning prosecutor for his domestic violence prosecutions and for his dedication to law enforcement. Faul is exactly what this community needs for a Superior Court judge. Please join me in having your voice heard too. We have had enough with crime. Vote for Bronson Faul.
ROB HUBBARD
Selah