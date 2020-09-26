To the editor — I'm voting for Bronson Faul for judge because he is a conservative.
Faul was a Republican Party precinct committee officer and city and county prosecutor. He ran the city of Yakima's asset forfeiture program, seizing and selling the property of convicted drug dealers to reimburse the city for the cost of their prosecution.
Elisabeth Tutsch, on the other hand, has repeatedly donated to liberal Democrats like Gov. Inslee and state Attorney General Ferguson. Much of her legal career has been spent at Columbia Legal Services and the Northwest Justice Project.
Usually we don't know anything about the judge candidates. This year we do. Join me in supporting Bronson Faul, the conservative candidate.
TERRY PASCUA
Wapato