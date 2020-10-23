To the editor — Listening to Loren Culp during his debate with Jay Inslee I was very impressed with how Culp stood his ground and made some valid points in regard to Inslee’s shortcomings during his tenure as governor. Some points Culp made that I found to be interesting was the fact that Inslee has approved 33 tax increases during his tenure. Culp also pointed out how Inslee called on the National Guard to help diffuse the riots that broke out in Seattle during the racial injustice protests, but only on the condition that members of the National Guard had to be unarmed.
Another point that Culp made was in regard to the mental health crisis he has had first-hand experience with during his 10-year tenure as police chief. He mentioned how law enforcement is very frustrated by this problem, especially since Western State Hospital lost its federal funding because of Inslee not taking care of the issues that should have been addressed. Knowing these facts, how can Jay Inslee preach that he cares about Washingtonians, and saving our lives? To me, it’s clearly obvious that the only Washingtonians Jay Inslee cares about is himself.
It’s time for Washingtonians to have a governor who will be for the people, not against them. This is why I’m voting for Loren Culp as our next governor in November.
BRAD FORTIER
Moxee