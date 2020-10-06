To the editor — My wife, Toni, and I are voting for Rep. Chris Corry because of his staunch support of family values, our community, and for small business.
Corry fought hard to repeal the sex education measure forced through by the Democrats and has worked tirelessly to help Yakima and District 14 businesses like ours get back on their feet during this extended COVID-19 lockdown. He is very responsive, always returning calls in a timely manner.
Corry understands Eastern Washington, our community and businesses. He has earned our vote and support.
DENNIS FLABETICH
Yakima