To the editor — Chris Corry is a proven leader in our district and is a proponent for getting our economy back on track. Small business has been damaged immensely, and during this time we especially need a leader who will stand up for those who perpetuate our economy running and functioning on a daily basis. He has shown and proved this by suing the governor for his shutdown of our state’s economy. He understands that this shutdown has been unwarranted and is doing more damage the longer it is continued to be extended.
Corry s a family man who cares deeply about those beyond his immediate family. As a foster parent, he and his wife, Jennica, show their selflessness, love and care for those who are in need of opportunities they may not have had otherwise. They are raising little leaders who will one day become our future leaders. He’s someone who doesn’t just talk the talk, but actually walks it out. He stands up for the important and hard issues that arise in our state.
We need more leaders like Corry, and I hope you will join me in supporting him for state representative, District 14, Position 1 in November.
JOEL HUIBREGTSE
Yakima