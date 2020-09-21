To the editor — I am writing in support of retaining Chris Corry as the representative for Washington’s 14th District.
During his last term, he worked hard to get 911 communications centers in Washington state recognition they deserve, getting these professionals added to legislation that covers police and fire personnel who suffer from PTSD as a worker’s injury. He worked with me to understand our industry and advocate for 911 telecommunicators and to help protect their mental wellness. This was a huge endeavor, helping to bring awareness statewide to the critical job 911 call takers and dispatchers perform day in and day out.
I see a great value in those who follow through on their promises, and even higher regard for those who go above and beyond to meet the needs of their friends, family and community members. He is truly someone who has a great passion and care for the health of our communities, economy and our way of life.
Please join me in supporting Chris Corry for another term as 14th District state representative.
BRYNN SIDES
Yakima