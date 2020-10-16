To the editor — Re-Elect Chris Corry, Washington House of Representatives - 14th District
When it comes to elected officials, I think it is imperative to support those who best reflect shared personal values and who have a clear understanding of right from wrong. Based on his demonstrated commitment to support my values and those of the 14th District, Chris Corry is the candidate that I can and will support publicly. I would encourage you to support him too in his endeavor to represent the 14th District, while appreciating his commitment to being on the right side of tough issues and calling out the wrongs. Re-elect Chris Corry.
AL PINEDA JR.
Yakima