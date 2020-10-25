To the editor — The arrival of fall in the Valley brings with it voting season. The general election is right around the corner, and there are multiple Yakima County Superior Court judgeships in contention. I’m writing to encourage my community to vote for Scott Bruns for Department 4.
Superior Court judges serve such an important role in our legal system that I had to speak out. I have personally known Bruns for years. He is kind, diligent, and he respectfully listens when others speak. I know he will be honorable and impartial with all cases that come before him.
Court systems are notorious for being inefficient at the expense of the people involved. I know Bruns is not only aware of this problem but has ideas about how to fix it. He has practiced in many different jurisdictions and tried hundreds of cases, so his ideas are based on real experience.
I’m voting for Scott Bruns, and I would like to encourage the voters in Yakima County to do so as well.
KARA MACK
Yakima