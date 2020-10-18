To the editor — First, let me thank Judge Blaine Gibson for his 43 years of service as an attorney and judge in Yakima County. However, it is time for new ideas and broader experience for Yakima’s judicial system.
Scott Bruns has recent wide-ranging experience as a trial attorney in both criminal and civil actions. Over the years I have known him, he has shown compassion for his clients and respect for and knowledge of the law. Rather than risk Gov. Jay Inslee appointing another judge to a Yakima County court, I strongly support Scott Bruns with my vote. We should elect our own judges, and Bruns is the man of the future.
RICHARD BOWMAN
Yakima