To the editor — What does it take to be a great leader? Intelligence, fairness, good moral judgment, sense of right and wrong, integrity, honesty, caring, empathy, etc.
These are all things that Donald Trump does not possess. Do we want our kids and grandkids to look up to and emulate him? Would we tolerate this behavior from them? Then why tolerate it from the leader of our country? Trump is a bully and a liar. His lies are over 20,000 now; 3,400 conflicts of interest. Corruption and self-serving greed run rampant. He is a morally and ethically bankrupt person who cares only for himself. He refers to our vets who fought and died for this country as "losers and suckers." He reportedly says the good thing about COVID is that now he doesn't have to shake hands with those "disgusting people" (his supporters).
I have voted for both parties and disagreed with policies, but always felt at a fundamental level that they cared about all Americans. Not so with the current president. Joe Biden has integrity and honor and will do right by all Americans, not just the rich ones. It's time to show the grifter the door.
KAREN HARVEY
Selah