To the editor — I am supporting Vicki Baker for county commissioner because I think she is doing an outstanding job. Every step forward on reopening the Yakima County economy has been because of the work Baker has done. She has proved to be a very capable leader.
We must retain Vicki Baker. She shows that she works for all of us. She has been instrumental in an online building permit process and will be at the helm when Yakima County opens a drive-through option for many services offered at the county. There is no reason to replace her.
JOHN JOHNSON
Yakima