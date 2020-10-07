To the editor — Before the nomination process, I was extremely impressed with the amount of time Vicki Baker spent talking to subject matter experts, attending meetings and learning everything she could. She was the top nominee among the precinct committee officers and was the favorite of the remaining commissioners.
She quickly proved she was the right person for the job. On her third day, she stopped a 35% tax increase. Not long after that, COVID hit, and the other two commissioners asked her to head it up. They knew that with her business background, skills and fortitude, she was the perfect person for the task. She faced the problem head on, doing everything she could do to get us open as safely and quickly as possible. She has been a relentless advocate for our county.
She has pushed to get permitting available online and a drive-through window for county business, vastly improving the level of customer service to the public.
We can trust her to be a conservative steward of our tax dollars. As a business owner with a low profit margin, she knows how to squeeze every dollar. She is always ready to listen and is truly a public servant. Please vote Vicki Baker!
DANA JOHNSON
Yakima