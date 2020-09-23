To the editor — I am a former California state policeman and former Wapato chief of police. I met Vicki Baker through my wife and Habitat for Humanity. Baker has done an incredible job as county commissioner. She is a leader who brings people and groups together. She has achieved collaboration between more groups in her short nine months than many commissioners before her.
Baker understands the need for public safety, and she will work to create a safe Yakima County. We must retain Vicki Baker.
RICK SANCHEZ
Yakima