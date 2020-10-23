To the editor — As a local rancher and president of the Yakima County Farm Bureau, I strongly support Vicki Baker for Yakima County commissioner, District 1.
The Yakima County Farm Bureau is concerned with several county issues affecting agriculture and property rights, including the unpopular Home Water Well Utility (which the Farm Bureau opposes). I believe Commissioner Baker is the best choice to guide Yakima County – in ag and business concerns alike.
The fact that Yakima County has been opening slowly due to COVID-19 is a reflection on Gov. Inslee and the state Department of Health, not Baker. Commissioner Baker has been working tirelessly to reopen small businesses shuttered by the governor, investing long hours for months trying to engage his office in bringing fairness to the shutdown.
The shocking loss of Norm Childress and his experience in government underscores the importance of retaining the experience that Baker brings, from the notable committees and boards she serves upon, to the months she attended commission and related meetings prior to becoming a commissioner.
From my experience in working with Baker and her knowledge of the issues, I urge you to vote to retain her.
MARK HERKE
President, Yakima County Farm Bureau