To the editor — I have worked with Vicki Baker on the Habitat for Humanity board for several years. She was always prepared for every meeting. Habitat for Humanity is complex, it is a store, a mortgage company, construction company and fundraising charity. The financials are many times over 35 pages that need to be reviewed and managed. Baker was always our go-to person on the budgets.
The county budgets need the same oversight. She was chosen for the position for a reason. She has been endorsed by two of our previous commissioners that understand the job and what it requires. She has worked tirelessly on COVID-19, having several meetings with our governor to get us relief. Baker knows her way around Olympia, and that is what we need to be successful. It will take more than tweets and Facebook to get things done.
JACK TOPPER
Yakima