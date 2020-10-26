To the editor — County Commissioner Vicki Baker and her husband have owned the Yakima Grocery Outlet for 21 years. They are open 362 days a year with employees working almost around the clock. I want someone with that type of real-world experience representing me. Someone who has worked a lot of years making something successful. Someone who serves the regular people, who lives paycheck to paycheck. Someone who has had to pay a lot of taxes. Someone who has dealt with a lot of regulations. I support Vicki Baker for commissioner.
RENENE deGOEDE
Yakima