To the editor — Mike Leita did no one any favors by retiring early to allow for an incumbent candidate. That process should only be used when an elected official cannot -- for reasons beyond retiring to “allow extensive vetting” of potential candidates by partisans -- fulfill the entire term.
After the primary campaign, I was able to get to know both current candidates for Yakima County commissioner, District 1. Although either would be good in the position, Vicki Baker will better represent everyone in our county. Prior to the primary election day, I spent a good amount of time in the BOCC conference room with the commissioners, in person and online meetings. During those times, I observed Baker's passion for every corner of this county.
Put aside any thought that she may be a "good ol' boy insider." Vote for Baker based on what she's accomplished, what her vision is for our county. She is a caring person with a very strong will to work hard for us. Too bad Baker, Amanda McKinney and I all live in the same district; we 'd make a great team of Commissioners! Right now, Baker is the best choice and will represent all of us very well.
CINDY O’HALLORAN
Yakima
Editor's note: O'Halloran finished third in the top two primary for county commissioner, District 1, behind McKinney and Baker.