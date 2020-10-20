To the editor — It was my honor to serve as one of your Yakima County commissioners for 15 years. I resigned at the end 2019 to enjoy retirement with my family. Importantly, my resignation was to allow an extensive vetting process to seek the best candidate to become your next county commissioner.
Many candidates sought this important position. After extensive interviews and questions concerning the best attributes to serve all of Yakima County, two qualified candidates, Amanda McKinney and Vicki Baker, rose to the top. Subsequently, commissioners Childress and Anderson selected Baker to fill my last 2020-year term of office.
Now you, the voters, are to select either Amanda McKinney or Vicki Baker to serve as your District 1 county commissioner. Your vote will impact the well-being of our county’s future.
I have had the opportunity to individually meet both candidates. I shared the extensive responsibilities and challenges as a county commissioner and listened to their respective qualifications, perspectives and positions to serve you. Without reservation, I encourage you to vote for Vicki Baker.
MIKE LEITA
Yakima