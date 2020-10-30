To the editor — I have been watching the race for county commissioner very closely this election cycle. Given our current economic challenges due to COVID-19, we must reduce risk by electing an official who is competent, trustworthy, experienced, and a good steward of money on behalf of others.
Vicki Baker, in nine short months, has proved herself a competent, hardworking, hands-on, lead-by-example manager. Her ability to assess a situation, weigh the variables, set goals and work with her team, in combination with her skills in developing crucial partnerships along the way to reach the best outcome for the county, proves she is well qualified to continue her work as county commissioner.
When Baker’s work is measured by the success of her efforts, there is only one clear choice for county commissioner and only one person we can trust to continue forging the rocky path ahead of us towards economic recovery. Retain Vicki Baker; she’s proved herself time and again. I can focus on my family and my work knowing she’s focused on working hard for the best interest and people of Yakima County.
KATHY CLUCK
Yakima