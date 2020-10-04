To the editor — As the former clerk of the board for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners, I had the privilege of working for Commissioner Vicki Baker and know firsthand that she cares deeply about all of Yakima County’s residents and is a true public servant working diligently for the best interests of our community.
Prior to her appointment to commissioner, I also worked with her on the Yakima County Board of Equalization (tasked with reviewing and deciding Yakima County property assessment appeals). I appreciated the studious manner in which she familiarized herself with the laws, regulations, and state guidance applicable to these proceedings. Baker also attended nearly every public meeting, study session and budget hearing the Board of County Commissioners conducted for months in advance of her appointment to the District 1 Commissioner vacancy. This advance work is an example of Baker’s thorough approach to everything she does. She never makes assumptions; she does her homework, and she was well prepared to hit the ground running on her first day in office: immediately undertaking efforts to combat homelessness, improve the ease of doing business with Yakima County, and implementing technology enhancements for dissemination of information to the public.
Commissioner Baker’s advocacy experience in Olympia has proved valuable to Yakima County, and she has demonstrated a great ability to foster coalitions and find common ground. Bombastic rhetoric does little to build bridges and mature leadership recognizes this.
Baker’s thoughtful, solution-oriented efforts and tireless focus on saving Yakima County businesses from becoming COVID-19 casualties has included several rounds of relief grant funding and she was the first to push the governor to revise construction-industry restrictions. Her efforts have also resulted in easing of Phase 1 restrictions. If you have had your hair cut; visited a restaurant, tasting room or brewery; gone to the gym or attended religious services, thank Baker.
Vicki Baker is an outstanding community leader and advocate for Yakima County. Please vote to keep her working for us.
MELISSA PAUL
Yakima