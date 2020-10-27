To the editor — I was shocked to see your endorsement of Amanda McKinney. Your inaccuracies start within your first three paragraphs when you state that she runs a mortgage company. She is employed by a mortgage company. The company she owned many years ago is no longer in existence.
Your mimicry of her claims on a lack of transparency is also telling of your bias. One of the first initiatives Vicki Baker worked on with Norm Childress was providing more information on what the county was working on and posting that information. The majority of your endorsement comes from one debate instead of an analysis of what Commissioner Baker has accomplished. She has worked tirelessly on opening up our county safely and as quickly as possible.
Baker has also reached out to the Lower Valley, and her bilingual abilities have added to that ability to help our residents. I fully support Vicki Baker for Yakima County commissioner, and I am grateful for her energy and vision.
BARB MOSES
Yakima