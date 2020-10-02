To the editor — I do not know Vicki Baker personally, but I do know that she has been working tirelessly to get our community moving again. She successfully pushed the governor’s office to allow us to adopt a modified Phase 1. Before that happened, we had not heard that a modified phase was even possible. Now our small businesses, restaurants, tasting and tap rooms, construction sites and churches are opening, albeit with restrictions.
Along with masking up, we have Baker and her efforts to thank for that. I do not know why anyone would want to switch teams when you are winning the game.
PRITI STREICH
Yakima