To the editor — I would like to introduce you to my friend Vicki Baker, whom we need to retain as our Yakima County commissioner, Position 1. You may not have seen her out campaigning as she has been extremely busy as a county commissioner leading the way to save our local businesses and jobs. To that end she has taken on the task of negotiating the COVID-19 issues with the Governor’s Office. Which is a full time job in and of itself!
Baker knows what it takes to run a business. She is for small government. Running for office was not a whim. She has been involved in Yakima County Board of Equalization, the Business Advisory Council for Washington State Department of Revenue, the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, the Southwest Rotary Club and the Habitat for Humanity board. She and her husband, Dennis, have stocked over 50 homes with food for Habitat for Humanity from their Grocery Outlet store. If you have ever served on a committee or board with Baker, you know that she does her homework and she does not enter into anything without thought and conviction.
Please vote to retain Vicki Baker for the Board of Yakima County Commissioners.
KAREN LEE
Yakima