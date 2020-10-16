To the editor — I grew up in a political family -- my father served in the Legislature and later in Congress -- and I served 10 years on our local school board. So I understand the difference between talking about issues from the outside and working with the complexities of those issues from an elected position.
In Yakima County, we are fortunate to have Vicki Baker running for county commissioner. Baker was appointed last February, and she has had the opportunity to see and work with issues that challenge our county. And she can be held accountable for her actions in the past nine months.
Baker has worked hard to get private businesses in our county able to reopen safely so that people can work and provide services to all of us. She is a tireless advocate for us with the state. She understands the impact of government decisions on local businesses and citizens, and always keeps in the forefront the needs of the people of our county. In addition, she is a good listener and wants to hear from us about how the county commissioners can better serve the residents. Look at her record, join me in voting for Vicki Baker.
ANN BOWMAN
Cowiche