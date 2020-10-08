To the editor — They say it’s best to not swap horses midstream. Vicki Baker is no horse but has worked as tirelessly as one in leading Yakima County forward during this tumultuous 2020 year. She diligently prepared herself to assume the vacated position of Mike Leita, well before officially in office. I see no reason to stall the positive momentum at this point.
Baker understands small business, balanced budgets, community development and how to keep our citizens safe, while protecting our “unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Vote to Retain Vicki Baker for county commissioner.
LANCE FORSEE
Yakima