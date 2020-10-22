To the editor — Why am I voting for Vicki Baker? As a small-business owner, I know that as a business owner herself, Baker understands the challenges of running a business.
As someone involved in the agriculture/natural resources world, I appreciate that she goes all out to educate herself when faced with unfamiliar territory. As a community member, I'm amazed at all the silent ways Baker has been contributing to our Valley, because it's not about calling attention to her herself, it's about the greater good.
Baker will represent everyone in every corner of Yakima County. I urge you to vote to retain Vicki Baker as Yakima County commissioner.
CINDY REED
Yakima