To the editor — I believe it is extremely important to elect Vicki Baker as county commissioner.
With the death of Commissioner Norm Childress, the 173 Yakima County Republican precinct committee officers interview and vet the candidates who apply for the open commission seat. The PCOs then vote and submit the names of the top three candidates to the remaining county commissioners. The commissioners then select the new commissioner for the open seat from that list.
This is how Vicki Baker was chosen. She now has almost a year of experience as county commissioner. If Baker is not elected, Yakima County will have two new commissioners with little to no experience in government. While new people in government can be healthy, too many new people with limited experience could cause difficult times for Yakima County.
In these difficult times, Yakima County needs experienced leadership. Please vote for Vicki Baker.
MARY PLACE
Yakima