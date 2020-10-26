To the editor — I respectfully disagree with the Yakima Herald’s county commissioner endorsement. We are fortunate to have two excellent and respectful candidates to choose from, and it was a breath of fresh air to see a debate that was civil and respectful. Unfortunately, many of the questions were not relevant nor pertinent to the role of county commissioner.
Vicki Baker has demonstrated a commitment and passion for this position by actively attending various board meetings and getting up to speed months before the selection committee made their appointment for the vacant position. Her firsthand small-business experience is just what we need now; she knows what is needed to support businesses, she knows how to communicate and bring people together and she has the humble leadership skills that will inspire and engage the people that work for and around her.
Let us give Vicki Baker a full term to really help our Valley.
MARTIN STREICH
Yakima