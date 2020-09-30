To the editor — Vicki Baker is doing an outstanding job as county commissioner, working hard to open Yakima County. In these uncertain times, it is important to have steady, dedicated people working for us.
She and her husband own and operate a local business; they know how hard it is to keep the doors open and make payroll. Not only is she able and willing to listen to people, but she knows how important it is to stay within a budget. My wife, Gloria, and I are voting for Vicki Baker and hope you will too.
MIKE MUNLY
Yakima