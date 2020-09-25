To the editor — Due to the unfortunate death of Commissioner Norm Childress, a new commissioner will be appointed. That is an election game changer. Given the complexity of the job and high learning curve, this is not a time to elect a newcomer with no experience.
Her third day on the job, Vicki Baker stopped a tax increase that only she noticed. As per the wishes of the other commissioners, she alone has battled with Inslee to get even the smallest allowances for Yakima County. Without her, there would be no U-picks open in Yakima County.
We need at least one commissioner who understands a big part of the job is being CEO of the county. As a successful small-business owner for many years, Baker is that commissioner.
Retain Vicki Baker!
SANDI BELZER
Yakima