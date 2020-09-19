To the editor — I am writing to ask all Yakima County voters to please vote to retain Vicki Baker on the Board of Yakima County Commissioners. It is critical to have the right leadership in place.
This past year our world and life has been turned upside down inside out, and I'm so glad she was chosen out of all the candidates to step in and lead. Little did she know that in a few short months our state would be under stay-home orders, companies shut down and employees having no income. I personally can attest to the long hours and endless meetings she has had and continues to have in order to move Yakima County forward. She is dedicated, dependable, honest, honorable, and has the leadership skills and financial expertise that we need, but especially at a time like this,
Even more important is the fact that Baker is a servant leader, meaning she is not in this position for herself, but the betterment of the Yakima Valley -- a quality sorely missing in many politicians. Baker really cares about people. She and husband Dennis have quietly done things over the past 21 years that many do not know about.
When you submit your ballot, please vote for Baker, because substance matters and we need someone at the helm we can trust. She is a woman of character and when she says she is going to do something, she does. She will also monitor the budget to ensure our hard earned dollars are put to the best possible use.
CYNDIE SIMMONS
Zillah