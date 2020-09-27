To the editor — Retain Vicki Baker. County Commissioner Baker has done an outstanding job of representing the citizens of Yakima County. In the face of very difficult circumstances, she has worked tirelessly to get Yakima County back on track businesswise. She has been in constant communication with state health officials, Gov. Inslee, and our own local health administrator to try to advance business openings and activities.During this time, she has also found the time to save Yakima County taxpayers millions of dollars in tax increases.
There is a steep learning curve to be an effective county commissioner. Baker has done an exceptional job in mastering that curve and deserves to continue her work for all county citizens. Now is not the time to experiment with untested and unproven candidates. Vicki Baker is a known, proven, and effective commissioner. Let's help her continue her work and keep her on the job.
STEVE EDWARDS
Moxee