To the editor — The two candidates for Yakima County District 1 commissioner are both Republicans, and even though I am someone who does not identify as a Republican, I can without hesitation heartily endorse Vicki Baker for that position. We have worked together in several arenas over many years, and I know that Baker works well with others.
Baker will do the hard work to become fully informed about the complicated issues the county faces. She will take the time to listen and understand how all of her constituents are impacted. She has firm values, but will look at all perspectives, and in the end her decisions will be well informed and fair.
Whether you are a Democrat, an independent or a Republican, your vote for Vicki Baker is a good investment in the future of our Yakima County.
BRUCE WILLIS
Yakima