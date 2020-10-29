To the editor — Referendum 90 is on the November ballot to approve or reject ESSB 5395 (comprehensive sexual health education), which was passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor in March. The League of Women Voters of Washington recommends approval of R-90.
This bill ensures that all students statewide have access to age-appropriate information that is medically and scientifically accurate. For example, K-3 instruction would be in social-emotional learning, but no sexuality content. This could include stranger danger, good touch/bad touch, and how to cope with feelings. Parents have the right to opt their child out of the classes.
Comprehensive sexual health education for teens is effective at driving down rates of sexual abuse, unintended pregnancies, and sexually transmitted diseases. As was reported in this newspaper recently, in 2016 Yakima County had the highest rate in the state for teen pregnancy (twice the state average) and was sixth (out of 39 counties) in chlamydia and gonorrhea.
Too many of our students do not receive high-quality, accurate sex education, putting them at risk. No child should be left in the dark without the tools and information they need to be safe and healthy. Please vote to approve R-90.
CRISS BARDILL
President, League of Women Voters Yakima County