To the editor — My goodness, the pro-Trump crowd has turned their anti-Democrat rhetoric up to 11. Hate and fear and mudslinging and lying. Please, let’s give it a rest. Is the money spent on a second impeachment really the problem? I would guess far, far more legislators’ time and taxpayer money was spent on Benghazi hearings. But that was then. This is now.
If I ever wonder what Donald Trump and his pledged supporters think about stewardship of public money, Jason White is exhibit No. 1. He gets himself elected, sits silent at council meetings, then quits showing up altogether while still collecting a paycheck.
If you demand a government that spends your money to retire on the job, your support for Trump is well-placed. Supporters of good government look elsewhere.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima