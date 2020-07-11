To the editor — Angela Davis once said. "It's not enough to be non-racist; we must be anti-racist."
Two years ago, I received some threats from "devoid of intellect" Yakima Herald readers after mentioning Peggy McIntosh's famous essay "Unpacking the backpack of white privilege" during a candidates' interview. (You know, the ones where they softball questions to the dying Washington Republican establishment.) I said "Look at the room," myself, Gina Mosbrucker, the two editors, the reporter, "We are all white people with privilege." We have privilege we aren't even consciously aware of by being white, and we have to unpack that "backpack of privilege" to really understand our lives and policy choices. I deliberately wore a Black Lives Matter shirt with my suit jacket. Despite all this, my opponent then continued to voice opposition to I-940, a police accountability measure.
My entire career has been about checking government abuse of power, reallocating former police funds (such as from drug asset forfeiture) to health care and education, and ending mass incarceration that has decimated communities of color.
I'm relieved to see the Herald newsroom looks about ready to secede from its editorial board, which consistently supports candidates who are not anti-racist and perpetuate white privilege.
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima