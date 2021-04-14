To the editor — The way our government treats taxes is frustrating, especially when you learn that a portion of the money is going to pork barrel projects.
This is not the case with the Selah School District levy.
Public school districts are some of the last government entities that are still driven by the communities in which they exist. Members of the board of directors for the school district are non-political volunteers whose responsibilities include steering the district through a jumble of government regulations and requirements without the funding that is guaranteed by the Washington State Constitution, while still meeting the needs of the community and its students.
This levy is lower than the levy it is replacing. With this new levy, Selah will have third-lowest levy rate of the 15 Districts in the Yakima Valley.
We need to support our students and district. Please vote yes for the Selah School District levy.
DWAINE BROWN
Selah