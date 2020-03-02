To the editor — The effort to put the brakes on the climate catastrophe coming at us is supported in Yakima by a local chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby. The main effort of this group is called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICWA), or HR 763. This puts a fee on carbon usage and returns the money collected to regular people in the form of a monthly check. This program is up and running in British Columbia and has made a clear and measurable reduction in atmospheric CO2. To get more information, go to https://citizensclimatelobby.org.
Contact U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse and urge him to support this legislation.
ANDREW WHITMONT
Yakima