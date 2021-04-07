To the editor — Selah schools belong to our community and exist to serve our students and to fulfill the mission of "cultivating lifelong learners." I want to be sure that the entire community is aware of the great opportunities our Selah schools provide!
This current levy funds expanding the dual language program into our junior high. This was taken from the Selah School District website: "Dual Immersion programs bring together native speakers in two different languages where each is immersed in a new or 'target' language. Instruction is carefully designed and conducted in both languages. As a result, both groups of students have the opportunity to become literate and fluent in both languages.” The goal is to provide kids the opportunity to compete and find jobs in a global economy and right here in our Valley.
What an advantage to have immersion Spanish right at school. This is only one of many programs that the current levy helps to fund. Even though my kids have graduated and would have greatly benefited from this program, we feel that to have strong communities, you need strong schools!
Please vote yes on the Selah School District levy.
ANN WASHUT
Selah