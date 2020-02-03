The Jan. 28 front page photo and accompanying article of the early childhood programs -- both public and private -- is a wonderful example of Yakima residents' support of education.
Your continued support is needed for the upcoming levy vote on Feb. 11. Our schools rely on our community to fund critical educational programs and services through levy support. This voter-approved levy will represent about 10% of the current Yakima schools budget and will support health and safety resources; art, drama and music activities; special education; technology; and athletics.
This levy is not a new tax; it's a continuation of the current levy set to expire at the end of 2020. Concerned seniors and those with income disabilities may be exempt from all or part of this tax. Contact the Yakima County Assessor's Office at 509-574-1100 to see if you qualify for such an exemption.
Join me in supporting our kids. Support the motto that “Every day we help every kid succeed in Yakima schools."
KATHLEEN McCARTHY
Yakima