To the editor — The holiday season is upon us. This time period is a time of hope, cheer and giving. However, we may be losing track of these values with the ongoing pandemic.
As McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Popeye's pile up their drive-through windows with hungry paying customers to get a taste of the next $5 meal, thousands of businesses across the country will have to close down during this season, a season where many make their biggest profit margins. Some of them may suffer financial hardship for years to come, their dreams of owning a business vanished.
Therefore, during this season, give back to the community. If you are hungry, go to one of your local favorite eateries. If you want to go shopping, try to think of some local places where you love to shop. Please give during this time, because our state government is currently giving the bare minimum.
BROCK SPLAWN
Yakima