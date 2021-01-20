To the editor — Obviously, the last year has been incredibly challenging for many people throughout our Valley. While we hope to see a return to normal soon, that transition will take time and effort. Businesses will need time to rebuild customer bases and rehire workers. Families will need to once again change their routines for work, childcare and, of course, school.
This pandemic forced our teachers and school administrators to develop entirely new teaching methods with new technology and new challenges. The transition back to on campus learning will be welcome, of course. But it will also present new challenges. Too many students have fallen behind in this virtual learning environment and will need additional support to close that learning gap in the coming years. Students who have gone without regular social interaction will need time and support to re-engage with classmates and rebuild relationships.
We have the ability to learn from the challenges we’ve faced, but it will take resources to do it. I am asking you to support the renewal of the Selah school levy to ensure that we are ready to meet these challenges head on when our students return to campus.
RYAN FRANKLIN
Selah