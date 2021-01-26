To the editor — Local vaccination frustration and confusion like in Yakima is happening around the country.
The recent relief bill introduced by the president would help by providing dollars for the vaccine rollout, along with funds to relieve struggling state and local governments and health departments that have all been on the front lines against the pandemic. In addition, the economic problems are addressed, along with hunger and housing difficulties. Each of us can help by asking Rep. Newhouse and Sens. Murray and Cantwell to help pass this lifesaving and economy-saving legislation.
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish