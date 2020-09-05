To the editor — Recently there was a letter to the editor by a Selah resident concerning the "Selah Story" written by Robert Lince. If all you got out of this book were the two topics you listed, then I feel very sorry for you.
Obviously, you didn't grow up in Selah and you have no idea who Robert Lince was or the reason he wrote the book. I grew up loving this town, the people like Robert Lince and all those businessmen and women who watched out for our children and families. I'm proud of the community's history that was here before me and is now what makes up this town. I'm proud of the teachers, schools, and businesses that are a part of my life. I'm proud of the events that keeps us together, like the sports events, community days and farmers market.
Like other cities we aren't perfect. We have tragedies, make mistakes, aren't always right, but our bones are good, and we will continue to strive to be a great town. You took a book about Selah and tried to find whatever you could to discredit it because of your bias for the mayor. Shame on you.
CATHY HARGROVES
Selah