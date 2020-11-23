To the editor — I want every business out there that decides to defy Gov. Inslee’s most recent orders and stay open to know that I will personally support every single one of you and will encourage all my friends and family to do the same. My hope is that most will collectively decide to use their intelligent disobedience and not let someone who will not be personally affected by his extreme orders to keep their doors open.
We are supposed to be a free country. Nobody should have the right or authority to force somebody to close down their livelihood. Our country cannot afford to throw financial aid at people who instead would rather work to keep their businesses afloat and their employees working. Time to rise up!
JULIE MONTGOMERY
Yakima