To the editor — 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, probably especially so for the most vulnerable among us, including those who are food insecure. The Yakima Rotary Food Bank, as well as our partners, supporters, and most important our volunteers, have stepped up to ensure a continuing supply of quality, healthy food is available to the needy in our community.
We’ve been serving on average some 33,500 pounds of healthy food to over 500 households each week, all while maintaining safe social distancing parameters. Everyone who comes to request food is served; no documentation is required. Importantly, we remain a walk-up distribution center so access to a vehicle is not necessary.
Our motto at YRFB is “Nutrition for a Healthier Yakima.” We believe healthy people help make a healthy community. Thank you to everyone who supports this need in our community in these trying times.
THE REV. KEN JONES
Administrator, Yakima Rotary Food Bank